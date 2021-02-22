Snow emergency to end at midnight

SIOUX CITY -- The snow emergency declared by Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott will be lifted Tuesday at midnight.

Vehicles may begin parking on both sides of the street, unless otherwise posted, the City of Sioux City said in a statement issued Tuesday afternoon.

Six inches of snow fell in Sioux City on Sunday, and 6.5 inches fell in South Sioux City, according to the National Weather Service.

The declaration of a snow emergency prohibits parking or leaving a vehicle unattended on emergency snow route streets, which are marked with signage.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.