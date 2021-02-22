Snow emergency to end at midnight

SIOUX CITY -- The snow emergency declared by Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott will be lifted Tuesday at midnight.
Vehicles may begin parking on both sides of the street, unless otherwise posted, the City of Sioux City said in a statement issued Tuesday afternoon.
Six inches of snow fell in Sioux City on Sunday, and 6.5 inches fell in South Sioux City, according to the National Weather Service.
The declaration of a snow emergency prohibits parking or leaving a vehicle unattended on emergency snow route streets, which are marked with signage.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.