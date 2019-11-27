Snow emergency to end at 5 p.m.; garbage collection delayed

SIOUX CITY -- The snow emergency declared by Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott will be lifted late Wednesday afternoon.
You have free articles remaining.
According to a statement from the city, vehicles may begin parking on both sides of the street after 5 p.m., unless otherwise posted.
The storm that dumped nearly six inches of snow on the city Tuesday night into Wednesday morning is delaying garbage collection by several hours on streets and alleys that have been plowed. Garbage that can't be collected on Wednesday will be picked up on Friday.