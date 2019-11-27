You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Snow emergency to end at 5 p.m.; garbage collection delayed
0 comments

Snow emergency to end at 5 p.m.; garbage collection delayed

{{featured_button_text}}
Sioux city recycling stickers (copy)

A garbage tote is shown in Sioux City. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- The snow emergency declared by Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott will be lifted late Wednesday afternoon. 

According to a statement from the city, vehicles may begin parking on both sides of the street after 5 p.m., unless otherwise posted. 

Travel remains treacherous as Sioux City digs out from pre-Thanksgiving snow storm

The storm that dumped nearly six inches of snow on the city Tuesday night into Wednesday morning is delaying garbage collection by several hours on streets and alleys that have been plowed. Garbage that can't be collected on Wednesday will be picked up on Friday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News