Snow foolin: Winter storms expected to deposit as many as six inches

By the time many folks in Siouxland are settled into work on Friday morning, they can expect to start seeing snowfall outside their window.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS) forecast office out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Sioux City itself should anticipate at least three inches of snow accumulation from a winter weather event that's likely to kick off after 1 p.m. Accompanying those snowflakes, forecasters are predicting east-northeast winds that could top out at 30 mph. Heading into Friday night, there's a chance of further snow, before 1 a.m., that could total about two inches.
To the northwest, in Yankton, South Dakota, forecasters are calling for as many as five inches of accumulated snow during the day. That snowfall is likely to start after 10 a.m. An additional two inches could come Friday night. To the southeast, in Wayne, Nebraska, accumulation of two-to-four inches of snow late Friday morning (after 11 a.m.) is possible according to the NWS. One-to-two more inches may come on Friday night (before 9 p.m.).
Melanie Goodteacher and her son, Rylee McDaniel, dig out a neighbor's car Feb. 3, 2016 along Seventh Street in downtown Sioux City. Siouxlanders spent Wednesday digging out from about a foot of snow overnight.
Damon Mothershead, center, and Caleb Weber, left, clear snow off sidewalks along Jones Street in Sioux City's north side March 24, 2016. In back is Mothershead's daughter, Socorra Mothershead. A spring snow storm dropped about 14 inches of snow in Sioux City, according to the National Weather Service.
Jennifer Johnson of Rockinghan, North Carolina, uses a garbage can to help dig out her fiancee's car Thursday morning, March 24, 2016. A spring snow storm dropped about 14-inches of snow in Sioux City according to the National Weather Service.
A worker pushes away snow in a parking lot along Pierce Street in Sioux City Jan. 22, 2018. The storm prompted road closures, power outages and the shutdown of scores of area schools, businesses and government offices.
Ethan Garnett, 6, throws a snowball Jan. 22, 2018 while playing in an otherwise deserted downtown Sioux City. Siouxland's first major winter storm of 2018 paralyzed the region, dumping more than a foot of snow in some areas.
Effforts to clear snow from streets created a window wonderland as shown on Pierce Street in downtown Sioux City on Jan. 23, 2018. The city was digging out from a blizzard that dumped about a foot of snow in the region.
A Sioux City Community School District bus gets stuck in snow while picking up students along its route on West 5th Street near Ross in Sioux City Jan. 24, 2018. Many of Sioux City's streets were still clogged with snow and snowbound cars following the blizzard that dumped a foot of snow on the city.
A resident shovels out their car along 22nd Street in Sioux City early March 6, 2018after wind-whipped snow fell overnight. Sioux City received about 3.7 inches of snow. City plows worked into the night to clear residential streets.
Steve Fairley shovels a sidewalk April 3, 2018 at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Sioux City. An early spring snowstorm caused Sioux City to be put into a winter weather advisory, and dumped somewhere between 1 and 4 inches on the city -- depending on the location.
City of Sioux City workers clear snow April 18, 2018 morning along Fourth Street in downtown Sioux City. Around 2.5 inches of snow feel Wednesday in Sioux City, but it melted quickly during the afternoon.
Danny Loggins of Sioux City, shovels snow from a sidewalk along Fifth Street in downtown Sioux City Wednesday morning, Nov. 27, 2019. Sioux City received about six inches of snow in the storm, the first significant snowfall of the 2019-2020 winter season.
A pair of pedestrians cross Eighth Street in downtown Sioux City as early morning snows taper off Dec. 9, 2019. Snow driven by winds gusting up to 50 miles per hour created low visibility in the early morning hours, according to the National Weather Service.
A person walks a dog against a backdrop of snow and frost-covered trees Jan. 13, 2020, in Sioux City's Grandview Park. The storm left 2.3 inches of snow on the ground in Sioux City. Meanwhile, Ponca, Neb., got 5 inches, and Yankton, S.D., got 7 inches.
A person crosses Seventh Street as plows move snow in downtown Sioux City on Jan. 26, 2021. Sioux City received 5.7 inches Monday through Tuesday, while other parts of the tri-state region had over a foot of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
Just slightly to the northeast of Sioux City, Le Mars is looking at five inches of snow mainly after 11 a.m. Those numbers for Orange City are six inches after 10 a.m.
Due east of Sioux City, the area around Correctionville should anticipate around two inches of snow that will start coming after 1 p.m. To the south, around the town of Onawa, snowfalls aren't expected to get much above an inch and should start around 1 p.m. as well.
Matthew Meyers, a meteorologist for the NWS out of the Sioux Falls office, said that it's still not clear where in Siouxland will get hit hardest. "There’s going to be a heavier snow band but where that sets up we’re not confident on as of now," Meyers said.
As for when the last flakes should stop falling, Meyers said things should wrap at 6 a.m. on Saturday, at the absolute latest, for locations east of Sioux City.
Meyers then recommended that any motorists out tomorrow be careful and leave plenty of time in advance.
A truck sprays brine on Ninth Street in downtown Sioux City as public works crews prepare the streets Thursday for an anticipated winter snow storm that is expected to strike the area Friday. The National Weather Service is predicting a chance of snow overnight and about five inches of accumulation Friday morning through Friday night.