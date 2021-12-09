Snow foolin: Winter storms expected to deposit as many as six inches

By the time many folks in Siouxland are settled into work on Friday morning, they can expect to start seeing snowfall outside their window.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) forecast office out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Sioux City itself should anticipate at least three inches of snow accumulation from a winter weather event that's likely to kick off after 1 p.m. Accompanying those snowflakes, forecasters are predicting east-northeast winds that could top out at 30 mph. Heading into Friday night, there's a chance of further snow, before 1 a.m., that could total about two inches.

To the northwest, in Yankton, South Dakota, forecasters are calling for as many as five inches of accumulated snow during the day. That snowfall is likely to start after 10 a.m. An additional two inches could come Friday night. To the southeast, in Wayne, Nebraska, accumulation of two-to-four inches of snow late Friday morning (after 11 a.m.) is possible according to the NWS. One-to-two more inches may come on Friday night (before 9 p.m.).

Just slightly to the northeast of Sioux City, Le Mars is looking at five inches of snow mainly after 11 a.m. Those numbers for Orange City are six inches after 10 a.m.

Due east of Sioux City, the area around Correctionville should anticipate around two inches of snow that will start coming after 1 p.m. To the south, around the town of Onawa, snowfalls aren't expected to get much above an inch and should start around 1 p.m. as well.

Matthew Meyers, a meteorologist for the NWS out of the Sioux Falls office, said that it's still not clear where in Siouxland will get hit hardest. "There’s going to be a heavier snow band but where that sets up we’re not confident on as of now," Meyers said.

As for when the last flakes should stop falling, Meyers said things should wrap at 6 a.m. on Saturday, at the absolute latest, for locations east of Sioux City.

Meyers then recommended that any motorists out tomorrow be careful and leave plenty of time in advance.

On Thursday, Woodbury County Management shared a message to residents to: "Continue to monitor your forecast for the latest updates."

South Sioux City's Public Works Department made a declaration Thursday morning: From Friday, Dec. 10, at 6 a.m., until Saturday, Dec. 11, at 6 a.m., there will be a snow emergency throughout the town.

And Dakota County Emergency Management noted: "With possible snow accumulation this week in Siouxland, area schools are making sure they are ready to call in snow days if necessary."

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter at TwoHeadedBoy98.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.