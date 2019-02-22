SIOUX CITY -- An on-and-off participation system is expected to bring snow and freezing drizzle to Sioux City Friday, followed by heavier snowfall Saturday.
Alex Trellinger, a meteorologist with the Sioux Falls National Weather Service, said snow or freezing rain is expected to start falling anytime Friday afternoon. It will continue, with periods of freezing rain, through much of the night hours.
Total snowfall Friday night could total half an inch to an inch. The freezing drizzle is expected to make roads and sidewalks slippery.
"Slick roads are definitely a possibility with this," Trellinger said.
Additional snow is expected to fall Saturday morning, with a total snowfall of 2 to 4 inches possible. The wind will pick up, with gusts up to 30 to 35 miles per hour, and blowing snow is a distinct possibility and could continue Sunday.
A winter weather advisory for the region goes into effect at noon Saturday and lasts through midnight.
Temperatures will remain mild Saturday, with a high temperature pegged at 33 degrees.