Snow weight thought to be at fault in Hinton building collapse

HINTON, Iowa -- The weight of snow on the rooftop of a Hinton building, along with the building's age, is thought to have been the cause of its collapse Saturday, a Hinton fire official said Sunday.

Hinton fire and ambulance crews were called to a brick structure at 119 S Floyd Ave., next to the Subway facing Highway 75, shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

Hinton Fire Chief Chad Beck said that the structure, which had collapsed on its south end, was not occupied by people at the time but "was still in use." Beck said the building had been used recently for "storage, man cave, a little bit of everything."

"I'm going to guess snow load," coupled with the building's age, were the reason for the collapse, he said.

The brick commercial structure was built in 1920 according to Plymouth County property records.

Beck said the building is "a complete loss" after the collapse.

The Le Mars Fire Department, MidAmerican Energy, the Iowa Department of Transportation and local law enforcement assisted with the response.

