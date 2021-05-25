Snyder Bend dried up, recreation closed as part of effort to restock Woodbury County lake with native game fish

SALIX, Iowa -- Dry weather conditions made it the perfect year to kill off invasive fish species in Snyder Bend Lake.

The lake near Salix is nearly empty of water and recreational use of it is temporarily banned. What remains is sand and thousands of dead fish.

Ben Wallace, fisheries biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, said the lake last year was drained by three feet. This was done to establish vegetation at the shores. A drought and low water in the Missouri River caused the water level to drop even more.

By the end of the winter, it was the perfect opportunity to let the remaining water drain and kill off the rough fish.

Since 2011, Wallace said the lake has been very cloudy with many invasive fish species such as carp, silver carp, bigmouth buffalo and gizzard shad.

Killing off these undesirable fish and letting the lake dry out has been something the DNR has wanted to do for years, Wallace added. Because of the cost of draining the lake, it's never been done before, though.

Now, the lake is almost completely dried. Dead fish line the shores, being picked apart by birds and flies.

The fish in the little remaining water will be chemically killed off, Wallace said.