Social distancing encouraged in Sioux City parks, trails

SIOUX CITY -- With warmer summer weather on the way, Sioux City Parks and Recreation reminds users of city parks and trails to remember to follow guidelines to protect themselves against the spread of COVID-19.

"Staying active is one of the best ways to keep your mind and body healthy. We encourage people to visit our parks and trails, but to do so in a safe manner," interim recreation supervisor John Byrnes said in a news release.

City staff expects parks and trails to be busier than usual this summer because of the number of large events that have been canceled because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Temporary signage has been placed at park entrances and along trails to remind users how they can lessen the risk of exposure to the virus while enjoying the outdoors.

Park and trail users are urged to follow these guidelines:

-- Give one another 6 feet of space.

-- Avoid peak hours such as 7 a.m.-9 a.m. and 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

-- Stay away from benches, shelters and play areas.

-- Don't walk, run or bike in groups.

-- Let people know if you need to pass them.

-- Wear a mask even while outside in populated public areas.

