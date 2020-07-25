SoHo Kitchen & Bar closes for two weeks due to COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- SoHo Kitchen & Bar, a downtown Sioux City eatery, will be closed down through roughly the first week of August due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a Friday afternoon Facebook post, SoHo made the decision to close "in response to an employee’s COVID test and to concerns around limiting the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19)."

The restaurant will be closed "until possibly August 7th," according to the post, which was signed by restaurant owner Julie Schoenherr, a Sioux City Councilwoman, and her employees.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered bars and restaurants to close their doors to on-site sales back on St. Patrick's Day due to the pandemic. She began allowing them to reopen back in May.

The Facebook post encouraged patrons to visit other establishments on Lower Fourth Street. SoHo, which opened in December 2011, remains a "STRONG and SOUND business," according to the post.

