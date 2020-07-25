You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
SoHo Kitchen & Bar closes for two weeks due to COVID-19
View Comments

SoHo Kitchen & Bar closes for two weeks due to COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
SoHo Kitchen and Bar (copy)

SoHo Kitchen & Bar, a Lower Fourth Street eatery, has closed down for the next two weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

 Journal photo by Laura Wehde

SIOUX CITY -- SoHo Kitchen & Bar, a downtown Sioux City eatery, will be closed down through roughly the first week of August due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

According to a Friday afternoon Facebook post, SoHo made the decision to close "in response to an employee’s COVID test and to concerns around limiting the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19)."

The restaurant will be closed "until possibly August 7th," according to the post, which was signed by restaurant owner Julie Schoenherr, a Sioux City Councilwoman, and her employees. 

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered bars and restaurants to close their doors to on-site sales back on St. Patrick's Day due to the pandemic. She began allowing them to reopen back in May. 

The Facebook post encouraged patrons to visit other establishments on Lower Fourth Street. SoHo, which opened in December 2011, remains a "STRONG and SOUND business," according to the post. 

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Berkley Bedell boat parade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News