Some flights with 'single-digit passengers': Sioux Gateway traffic slumps due to COVID-19

SIOUX CITY -- The number of people boarding airplanes at the Sioux Gateway Airport dropped by nearly 50 percent in March compared to January. Figures for April, likely much worse, are not yet available.

In response to the lack of demand, the number of flights at the airport has been slashed dramatically.

The airport, which operates as a subsidized city department, recorded 1,941 enplanements (people boarding airplanes) in March, compared to 3,764 in January and 3,309 in February.

Mike Collett, the assistant city manager and airport director, described March as a "hybrid month," where the first half of the month was largely unremarkable, before the number of passengers cratered in the second half. It's a near-certainty that April was far worse.

"It was pretty normal for the first two weeks, and the last two weeks were not so normal," Collett said of March.

Before the pandemic took hold, the airport had four flights a day. These, Collett said, "became very sporadic" -- frequently canceled.

"For quite a few of those flights, we only had single-digit passengers," Collett said. Before that, most flights were 70 to 80 percent full.