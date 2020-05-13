Some flights with 'single-digit passengers': Sioux Gateway traffic slumps due to COVID-19

SIOUX CITY -- The number of people boarding airplanes at the Sioux Gateway Airport dropped by nearly 50 percent in March compared to January. Figures for April, likely much worse, are not yet available.
In response to the lack of demand, the number of flights at the airport has been slashed dramatically.
The airport, which operates as a subsidized city department, recorded 1,941 enplanements (people boarding airplanes) in March, compared to 3,764 in January and 3,309 in February.
Mike Collett, the assistant city manager and airport director, described March as a "hybrid month," where the first half of the month was largely unremarkable, before the number of passengers cratered in the second half. It's a near-certainty that April was far worse.
"It was pretty normal for the first two weeks, and the last two weeks were not so normal," Collett said of March.
Before the pandemic took hold, the airport had four flights a day. These, Collett said, "became very sporadic" -- frequently canceled.
"For quite a few of those flights, we only had single-digit passengers," Collett said. Before that, most flights were 70 to 80 percent full.
This month, the Sioux Gateway Airport set a schedule of one flight per day -- a 75 percent decrease in the number of flights -- which Collett expects to last for the next two months. Collett said there shouldn't be more cancellations now that the airport is only running one flight per day.
The reduced number of flights represents a setback for the Sioux Gateway Airport, which went from two flights a day to three per day in 2016 and four flights per day in 2019.
Few, if any, airports have been spared the pain of statewide lockdowns, canceled trips and a general fear of spending hours in an airplane cabin with strangers whose health status is unknown. Airlines for America, an industry group, reported this month that air travel has fallen 93 percent, while domestic flights in the U.S. are now carrying an average of 31 passengers -- compared to 85 to 100 passengers on average in January and February.
The industry group also reported that demand for flights has fallen so dramatically that airlines haven't been able to cut capacity enough to offset the lack of passengers. Airlines have parked thousands of their unused planes -- more than half the entire fleet has been idled.
The Sioux Gateway Airport was the recipient of a grant of nearly $1.2 million from the federal CARES Act that was passed in March. The funding is intended to support continuing operations at the airport and replace lost revenues. Collett said that the airport should be able to weather the storm in the near-term, though he offered no long-term outlook.
"I guess it depends on how long we stay at these kind of levels," he said. "If it's for a two-month period, it's not going to be too bad."
