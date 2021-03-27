Some Nebraska pharmacies to offer COVID vaccines to anyone 18 and up

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Some Nebraska pharmacies, including four in Northeast Nebraska, will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone 18 years old or older on Monday.
The pharmacies that will be offering the vaccines are in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, a federal-state collaboration to increase vaccine access.
Under a recent update to the state's directed health measures, pharmacies that are in the program will be able to give the vaccine to residents regardless of their occupation, health status or other factors.
The state also allocates vaccines on a weekly basis to local health departments. The Dakota County Health Department and the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department announced this past week that residents 18 and older were eligible for a shot through the health department, though people over age 65 and healthcare workers are a higher priority.
Pharmacies in Northeast Nebraska that will be offering vaccines to anyone 18 and over include the following, from a list provided by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services:
-- Walmart, 1601 Cornhusker Dr., South Sioux City
-- Providence Medical Center, 803 Providence Rd. Suite 101, Wayne, Nebraska
-- Wisner Apothecary, 1024 Ave. E Suite 100, Pender, Nebraska
-- Emerson Apothecary, 1003 S Main St. Suite 2, Emerson, Nebraska
Dakota County, Nebraska is about 12.8 percent fully vaccinated, according to DHHS data, while the four-county area encompassing Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne counties is almost 19.5 percent vaccinated.
Woodbury County, meanwhile, has made strides in getting shots in peoples' arms -- roughly 15.1 percent of the county's residents are now vaccinated, according to a review of Iowa Department of Public Health data.
Plymouth County, just to the north, is doing better than many of its neighbors -- approximately 24.2 percent of the county is now vaccinated. In neighboring Sioux County, almost 16.3 percent are vaccinated; in Monona County, 15.6 percent are vaccinated; in Ida County, 17.8 percent; in Cherokee County, 21.2 percent; in O'Brien County, almost 20 percent; in Lyon County, almost 13.7 percent; in Osceola County, 16.4 percent; in Dickinson County, almost 24.9 percent; in Clay County, 16.9 percent; in Buena Vista County, 24.2 percent; and in Sac County, almost 21.7 percent.
The pace of vaccination remains somewhat slow in Union County, South Dakota, where only about 8.3 percent of residents are fully vaccinated, compared to 15.6 percent in neighboring Clay County and almost 21.4 percent in Yankton County, according to South Dakota Department of Health data.
UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's this week reported how effective the vaccines have been for employees there. A chart the Sioux City hospital provided shows that infections among staffers there peaked around Dec. 20, when 40 of them had the virus.
Vaccinations for healthcare workers got underway around the same time as the peak in infections. By Feb. 21, there was only one St. Luke's staffer who had the virus.