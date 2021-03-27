Some Nebraska pharmacies to offer COVID vaccines to anyone 18 and up

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Some Nebraska pharmacies, including four in Northeast Nebraska, will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone 18 years old or older on Monday.

The pharmacies that will be offering the vaccines are in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, a federal-state collaboration to increase vaccine access.

Under a recent update to the state's directed health measures, pharmacies that are in the program will be able to give the vaccine to residents regardless of their occupation, health status or other factors.

The state also allocates vaccines on a weekly basis to local health departments. The Dakota County Health Department and the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department announced this past week that residents 18 and older were eligible for a shot through the health department, though people over age 65 and healthcare workers are a higher priority.

Pharmacies in Northeast Nebraska that will be offering vaccines to anyone 18 and over include the following, from a list provided by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services: