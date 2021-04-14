Some Northwest Iowa counties decline new vaccine allotments from state

As of Wednesday, 19,660 Woodbury County residents had received both shots of a two-dose vaccine, and 2,847 had received a single-dose vaccine, according to state statistics.

Primary care clinics

UnityPoint Clinic Primary Care locations in Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations to patients on April 22.

The medical system on Monday announced that vaccinations will be available to patients over age 16 by scheduling an appointment with their primary care provider at either UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine -- Sunnybrook, UnityPoint Clinic Pediatrics -- Sunnybrook or UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine -- Sergeant Bluff. Appointments are required because vaccinations at each location will be given only during certain days and times.

UnityPoint clinics have been allocated doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, a spokeswoman said, and they will not be affected by Tuesday's suspension of the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration ordered the pause while they were investigating blood clots in six women that occurred six to 13 days after receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.