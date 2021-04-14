Some Northwest Iowa counties decline new vaccine allotments from state

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County was among 21 Iowa counties that declined new COVID-19 vaccine allotments from the state this past week because they did not have the demand to use them, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Other Northwest Iowa counties that declined allotments were Crawford, Clay, Lyon, Osceola and Sac.
State officials say that may be evidence of demand for the vaccine slowing down.
The first of two mass vaccinations clinics for all adults in Woodbury County took place last week at the Siouxland Expo Center. Late in the afternoon the day before the second clinic on April 8, Siouxland District Health reported hundreds of appointments remained unfilled.
District Health Deputy Director Tyler Brock said said Tuesday that upcoming clinics that were scheduled to use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have either been postponed or switched vaccine brands, as reports of potentially dangerous blood clots are being investigated.
Brock said the J&J vaccine represents only a small percentage of vaccine given in Woodbury County and that he is not worried about the supply of other vaccine brands keeping up with local demand.
"We have plenty of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine available currently and I see no reason why issues with J&J vaccine should have a large impact on vaccine efforts in the county," he said.
As of Wednesday, 19,660 Woodbury County residents had received both shots of a two-dose vaccine, and 2,847 had received a single-dose vaccine, according to state statistics.
Primary care clinics
UnityPoint Clinic Primary Care locations in Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations to patients on April 22.
The medical system on Monday announced that vaccinations will be available to patients over age 16 by scheduling an appointment with their primary care provider at either UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine -- Sunnybrook, UnityPoint Clinic Pediatrics -- Sunnybrook or UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine -- Sergeant Bluff. Appointments are required because vaccinations at each location will be given only during certain days and times.
UnityPoint clinics have been allocated doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, a spokeswoman said, and they will not be affected by Tuesday's suspension of the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration ordered the pause while they were investigating blood clots in six women that occurred six to 13 days after receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
"As a system, UnityPoint Health will stop using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until we receive further guidance. If you’ve received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine within the past three weeks and develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath, contact your health care provider immediately. While there are a few cases of blood clots, millions have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine with no serious complications," said Leah McInerney, a senior marketing and communications specialist for UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's in Sioux City.
The IDPH on Tuesday advised the state's vaccine providers to pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and that it was working with local public health and other providers to substitute the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
The IDPH said that only a small percentage of Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been allocated to Iowa to date, so the pause is not expected to dramatically slow the pace of vaccination, though there is some evidence that the demand for the vaccine has slowed.