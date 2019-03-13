RANDOLPH, Neb. -- Flooding in Randolph prompted Cedar County officials to ask some residents to evacuate.
According to a press release from Cedar County Emergency Management, residents of low-lying areas in Randolph are asked to evacuate immediately.
Impacted areas include those living along Hughson, Wayne, Park and Walden Streets and other low-lying areas of town already experiencing flooding. Residents are asked to report to the Randolph City Auditorium.
Water over roadways has been reported on state highways and county roads throughout northwestern Nebraska, and travelers are advised to slow down and use caution.