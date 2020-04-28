Some Sioux City boards and commissions meet; others on hold amid COVID-19 pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- The global COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way Sioux City boards, committees and commissions meet. And, in some cases, put meetings on hold.

"Advisory committees have definitely been canceling," said Deputy City Clerk Heidi Farrens. "I think, a lot of times, when they meet or have to meet, it's because they have to vote on something that's an action item, where they have to get that piece done."

Farrens said the Planning and Zoning Commission, Airport Board of Trustees and Transit System Advisory Board have been meeting regularly, with the latter two boards utilizing Zoom, a video conferencing technology.

Jeff Hanson, community development operations manager for the city, said the Planning and Zoning Commission met on March 24 and April 14, but canceled its April 28 meeting. He said the items on that meeting's agenda will be taken up during the board's May 12 meeting.

"The two meetings that we have continued on with, we held them in the exact same fashion that the City Council is holding Monday council meetings. It's been working pretty well," he said. "We've also allowed commission members to call in to the meeting in effort to reduce the amount of people in the council chambers."