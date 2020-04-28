Some Sioux City boards and commissions meet; others on hold amid COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX CITY -- The global COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way Sioux City boards, committees and commissions meet. And, in some cases, put meetings on hold.
"Advisory committees have definitely been canceling," said Deputy City Clerk Heidi Farrens. "I think, a lot of times, when they meet or have to meet, it's because they have to vote on something that's an action item, where they have to get that piece done."
Farrens said the Planning and Zoning Commission, Airport Board of Trustees and Transit System Advisory Board have been meeting regularly, with the latter two boards utilizing Zoom, a video conferencing technology.
Jeff Hanson, community development operations manager for the city, said the Planning and Zoning Commission met on March 24 and April 14, but canceled its April 28 meeting. He said the items on that meeting's agenda will be taken up during the board's May 12 meeting.
"The two meetings that we have continued on with, we held them in the exact same fashion that the City Council is holding Monday council meetings. It's been working pretty well," he said. "We've also allowed commission members to call in to the meeting in effort to reduce the amount of people in the council chambers."
The move to electronic meetings came on the heels of a health emergency declaration issued last month by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds that provides additional regulatory relief to Iowans who have been impacted by the pandemic, including allowing government at all levels to hold public meetings via electronic means. The declaration follows an order Reynolds issued March 17, prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people.
The City Council held its first electronic meeting March 23. Members of the public are able to watch meetings live on Sparklight Cable Community Channel 56 or YouTube and express concerns by calling a telephone conference number. Other city boards, commissions and committees have followed suit. Farrens said it's possible for all of a board or commission's members to participate in a meeting via Zoom, while a single city staff member and a limited number of residents attend the meeting in person.
"They would still have to limit it to the 10-person rule and follow the social distancing guidelines," she said.
Farrens also noted that the Civil Service Commission and Library Board of Trustees met this month. She said many of those meetings have been very short, as boards and commissions seek to accomplish only the things that they absolutely have to.
She said most meetings of the Senior Advisory Committee, Events Facilities and Tourism Advisory Board, Environmental Advisory Board, and Parks and Recreation Advisory Board have been canceled because those boards and committees don't have to vote on anything.
"For example, I take the minutes for the Parking and Skywalk Board of Trustees meetings. We didn't meet last month," Farrens said. "More than likely, we will have to meet this month, because one of the things they vote on is for costs and things like that, being able to bill who we need to bill."
Hanson said the Planning and Zoning Commission votes on development-related items, including the rezoning of property and the approval of site plans, which impact a project's timeline.
"We have not seen any projects stop because of the pandemic," he said. "We still have property owners and developers requesting action through the Planning and Zoning Commission, so it is important for us that we continue our meetings to allow those projects to progress forward."
COVID-19 chalk art inspiration
Lunch in the park during COVID-19
COVID-19 Dr. Daniel Jung studies the immune system
COVID-19 Dr. Daniel Jung studies the immune system
COVID-19 Dr. Daniel Jung studies the immune system
Lunch in the park during COVID-19
Lunch in the park during COVID-19
COVID-19 Worker support signs 1
COVID-19 Worker support signs 2
Ida County remains COVID-19 free
Ida County remains COVID-19 free
Ida County remains COVID-19 free
Ida County remains COVID-19 free
Ida County remains COVID-19 free
Ida County remains COVID-19 free
Ida County remains COVID-19 free
kid sidewalk artists
eric bowman making window art
mazzy pick
Park Jefferson Speedway races held despite COVID-19
Park Jefferson Speedway races held despite COVID-19
Park Jefferson Speedway races held despite COVID-19
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.