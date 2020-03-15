Some Sioux City churches cancel services, activities in response to coronavirus

SIOUX CITY -- Some churches have begun canceling services after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Saturday night announced the first case of community spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Sunnybrook Community Church in Sioux City, which had previously planned to hold services on Sunday, announced in a Facebook post early Sunday morning that their 9:30 and 11 a.m. services would be held online rather than in-person.
Sioux City's Central Baptist Church, which had also planned services this weekend, announced that all services on Sunday were canceled due to virus concerns.
No cases had been confirmed in Woodbury County as of Sunday afternoon.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds addressed the state Saturday night on the status of the COVID-19 outbreak. An "older adult," a resident of Dallas County, was diagnosed with the virus -- that case was determined to be the result of "community spread," meaning the infection has no known source. The Dallas County case brings the state's total number of infections to 18.
"Leaders of institutions and (organizers) of events should begin to act on their contingency plans related to large gatherings, including church services, as Iowans prepare for worship tomorrow. Iowans should not hold or attend large gatherings of more than 250 people, and consider making adjustments for smaller gatherings with high-risk groups," Reynolds said in her address Saturday night.
The Iowa Conference of the United Methodist Church announced through a tweet Saturday night that that Bishop Laurie Haller is urging churches to suspend in-person worship services for the remainder of March.
In response to Haller's advisory, Grace United Methodist Church in Sioux City canceled its in-person services on Sunday, along with its services for the next two weekends, according to an email from the Rev. Jim Shirbroun. Grace United services are broadcast on KSCJ and parishioners are encouraged to listen to the broadcast.
The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church on Sixth Street has suspended all of its services, meetings and activities until further notice, according to a notice on the church's Facebook page.
The wave of church service cancellations happens to fall in the middle of Lent, a significant time of year for Christian worship.
Sioux City's First United Methodist Church announced in a statement on its website that all activities at the church through Saturday are postponed. The church will announce later this week whether services will be held March 22.
St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sioux City did not apparently cancel its services Sunday, but did post a statement on Facebook saying that members who aren't feeling well are encouraged to stay home. Those who do come to church are advised to sit ideally six feet apart and avoid physical contact where possible -- for example, the Hand of Fellowship (the traditional practice of shaking hands) will be replaced by the Wave of Fellowship (waving at one another).
Morningside Lutheran Church also announced in a Facebook post that they were planning Sunday services at the normal times, but that further updates may be announced later. Like the other churches, Morningside Lutheran encourages those who are unwell to stay home and is discouraging physical contact. The offering plate was placed in the back rather than being passed around, and Sunday school there was canceled.
Augustana Lutheran Church has canceled its Sunday school until further notice.
The Diocese of Sioux City did not make any further public announcements beyond the mandates issued Friday by Bishop R. Walker Nickless, allowing parishioners who are older, unwell or sincerely worried about their health to stay home from church. His mandate also put in place several regulations on church hygiene.
The status of worship services at most other Sioux City congregations was not immediately available as of Sunday afternoon.