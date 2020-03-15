Some Sioux City churches cancel services, activities

The wave of church service cancellations happens to fall in the middle of Lent, a significant time of year for Christian worship.

Sioux City's First United Methodist Church announced in a statement on its website that all activities at the church through Saturday are postponed. The church will announce later this week whether services will be held March 22.

St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sioux City did not apparently cancel its services Sunday, but did post a statement on Facebook saying that members who aren't feeling well are encouraged to stay home. Those who do come to church are advised to sit ideally six feet apart and avoid physical contact where possible -- for example, the Hand of Fellowship (the traditional practice of shaking hands) will be replaced by the Wave of Fellowship (waving at one another).