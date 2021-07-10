Some Siouxland employers struggle to find workers

SIOUX CITY -- Help wanted signs are a common sight these days in Siouxland, with many employers advertising higher wages, signing bonuses and open interview days hoping to attract more workers.
As restaurants, retailers and other companies open back up as the pandemic subsides, they face a new struggle of finding the workforce to sustain regular business.
Almost every sector in metro Sioux City is challenged with finding enough help, said Brad Newton, director of economic development and workforce solutions with the Siouxland Initiative. Low unemployment has made the searches more challenging. In May, the metro jobless rate stood at 3.6 percent, according to state data. Newton noted unemployment rates in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota are among the lowest in the country.
Signs of an acute labor shortage are seen throughout the tri-state region.
"Restaurants and retail to manufacturing production and high-skilled positions, they are all actively seeking employees," Newton said.
The Sioux City restaurant, Minervas posted a sign on its doors, asking customers for patience. With a smaller than usual staff, seating and order times were taking longer than in the past.
Due to limited staff, Four Brothers in Sioux City is now closed on Tuesdays to give employees a day to relax, with the restaurant temporarily reduced to only carry-out and delivery orders.
Jarrod DeGeorgia, Four Brothers director of operations, said the latest labor shortage is unlike anything he has seen before. While the restaurant is busy with customers returning, the business can't operate at full capacity. Four Brothers has openings for every position from servers to managers, and needs at least 15 more employees, DeGeorgia said. But too few are applying for jobs, and those that do don't return phone calls.
Lisa Newton, talent acquisition manager for Wells Enterprises, said the challenge to find employees is unusual. The summer months are the busiest time of the year for the Le Mars-based maker of Blue Bunny ice cream and frozen novelties. But the company currently has over 600 open positions. Based on the amount of advertising she is doing, Lisa Newton said she should be seeing double, sometimes triple, the number of applicants she currently sees.
The shortage is impacting Wells' business, said Lesley Bartholomew, director of communications for Wells, by far the largest employer in Le Mars with over 2,500 workers. Even though the family-owned business started building its inventory early in the year, they now have to focus on replacing and replenishing stock, instead of building more inventory for later in the year, she said.
As the competition to keep and attract workers intensifies, especially at restaurants and tourist and entertainment venues, Siouxland employers are offering higher wages, along with signing and retention bonuses and more flexible working hours. The proportion of job advertisements that promise a bonus has more than doubled in the past year.
Wells now offers a $5,000 signing bonus for positions such as machine operators, supervisors and maintenance technicians. In addition, employees who refer applicant names who are later hired are eligible for a raffle drawing, with monthly prizes such as $100 gift cards, front row parking and a UTV and trailer.
To make the application process easier, Wells has a recruitment office at a strip mall in Sioux City, where prospective applicants can walk in and apply for jobs and learn more about the company.
Hy-Vee, which operates several stores in Siouxland, has implemented new employee benefits that include a 10 percent employee discount on groceries, holiday pay, employee appreciation bonuses, enhanced 401(k), part-time insurance and tuition assistance, said Mike Haiar, Hy-Vee Sioux City district store director.
A spokeswoman for Tyson Foods, the largest employer in metro Sioux City, with over 4,500 employees, did not say if the meat company has been experiencing problems filling positions. But Liz Croston, executive communications manager, said Tyson offers a variety of benefits, which include increased pay, referral and signing bonuses, flexible scheduling, health and wellness centers.
Brad Newton said wages in Siouxland are more than competitive, compared to similar jobs in other parts of the country.
"Work schedule flexibility seems to be something many employers are exploring," he said. "Many employers also seem more willing to consider candidates that might not be a perfect match for the job description because they will train new hires in-house."
For job-seekers Brad Newton said this is a rare opportunity. With more job openings than usual, and various attractive benefits, very rarely has there been more opportunity in the marketplace than there is right now.
Economists point to a variety of factors for the smaller labor pool, not only in Siouxland, but across the country. Even as COVID cases have dropped rapidly and a majority of citizens have been vaccinated, some Americans remain concerned about working around large numbers of people.
About 1.5 million people, mostly women, are no longer working or looking for work because they had to care for children when schools and day care centers shut down. And roughly 2.6 million older workers took advantage of enlarged stock portfolios and home values to retire early.
Many public officials point to a temporary $300-a-week federal unemployment benefit, on top of regular state jobless aid, which they claim may have given some workers an incentive to be more selective in looking for and taking jobs. Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota ended the special weekly payments and other pandemic unemployment benefits last month, three months before they are set to expire nationally, in an effort to nudge more of the unemployed to seek jobs.
Lisa Newton and DeGeorgia said some potential applicants referenced the federal pandemic benefit as a reason to stay home, rather than return to the workforce.
A Tri-State Career fair was held on June 29. There were over 126 employers with an additional 10 to 15 on a wait list. Brad Newton said there was a steady line of job seekers throughout the day and the employers said they were pleased with the traffic.
Some employers hope that with area states ending participation in the supplemental federal unemployment programs, the workforce will return.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Caitlin Yamada