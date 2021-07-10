Some Siouxland employers struggle to find workers

Jarrod DeGeorgia, Four Brothers director of operations, said the latest labor shortage is unlike anything he has seen before. While the restaurant is busy with customers returning, the business can't operate at full capacity. Four Brothers has openings for every position from servers to managers, and needs at least 15 more employees, DeGeorgia said. But too few are applying for jobs, and those that do don't return phone calls.

Lisa Newton, talent acquisition manager for Wells Enterprises, said the challenge to find employees is unusual. The summer months are the busiest time of the year for the Le Mars-based maker of Blue Bunny ice cream and frozen novelties. But the company currently has over 600 open positions. Based on the amount of advertising she is doing, Lisa Newton said she should be seeing double, sometimes triple, the number of applicants she currently sees.

The shortage is impacting Wells' business, said Lesley Bartholomew, director of communications for Wells, by far the largest employer in Le Mars with over 2,500 workers. Even though the family-owned business started building its inventory early in the year, they now have to focus on replacing and replenishing stock, instead of building more inventory for later in the year, she said.