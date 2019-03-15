PENDER, Neb. -- Access in and out of Pender eased Friday as floodwaters that had virtually surrounded the northeast Nebraska village slowly receded.
As of Thursday, Highways 94, 9 and 16 were all either closed or impassible due to flooding, leaving the village virtually isolated. To protect the village from the swollen Logan Creek, local leaders activated both their flood gates.
The north flood wall was taken down at around 11 a.m., allowing the state Department of Roads to reopen Highway 9 for traffic, according to the village's Facebook page. The east wall will remain in place until a state-mandated inspect of a damaged bridge on Highway 94 can be completed. The village warned that could take some time because many bridges in the state were damaged in the recent flooding and also require inspections before they can reopen.
Highway 16 was reopened but traffic restrictions were in force due to construction work, according to a state road report.
The National Weather Service in Omaha said depth readings of the Logan Creek Dredge near Pender have proven unreliable due to ice flows in the river.
No residents were told to evacuate but those who felt unsafe in their homes were given the option of staying at a temporary shelter at the Pender school, according to the village's Facebook page. Water entered the Pender Community Center, as deep as 1.5 feet in some places, and remained closed until further notice, according to the page.