Some Woodbury County seniors struggle to get signed up for COVID-19 vaccination

SIOUX CITY -- Last week, Anna Kounas said she was trying to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment on a pharmacy chain's website, when a hacking message popped up.

The 72-year-old Sioux City woman, who was using a computer at the Siouxland Center for Active Generations, said she immediately "backed out" of the site.

This experience is just one of many roadblocks Kounas said she has encountered while trying to schedule an appointment. Kounas, who has a home computer, but lacks internet access, said she's "angry" about the signup process.

"My brother's gotten his. My two sisters have gotten theirs. They've been lucky, but not me," she said.

Scores of local seniors have reported encountering frozen computer screens, website crashes and jammed phone lines as they try over and over to register for COVID-19 immunization.

Rhonda Capron, 67, said she called Siouxland District Health Department a dozen times last Wednesday around 3 p.m. in hopes of securing a spot at an upcoming public COVID-19 vaccination clinic for 1B populations at the Tyson Events Center, but, each time, she said the line was busy.