Something new: A more visual way to view the news

If you haven’t been to siouxcityjournal.com in a while, take a look.

Today, we begin a new way for you to view stories. On our home page, you’ll see photos connected to all the incoming, breaking and evergreen stories. Click on the photo and the story (its sidebars, videos and related content) will pop up. When you’re done, go back to the home page and you’ll see it has been replaced by a new story.

The system is designed to continuously give you new stories throughout the day. The visual references will help you tell at a glance what you want to read first.

The switch was designed to make the process easier.

If a story is breaking, go to our home page first. You’ll get the latest information and we’ll provide related stories that help you view the news in context.

The shift – we're one of the first in the country to do this – is a reflection of the kind of readers we’ve become. Without having to wade through copy, you can decide what it is you want to know. At a glance.

The new system won’t eliminate stories you’ve come to expect. It will simply make them easier to find.