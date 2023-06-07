SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- "Songs and Dances of the Lakota" will be presented by Jerome Kills Small at 6:30 p.m. June 15 in the Reference area of the South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave.

A lecturer and storyteller who makes hand drums and pow-wow wooden drums, Kills Small is also a singer of Lakota songs who has traveled extensively as a member of the Oyate Singers of Vermillion, S.D.

Kills Small will describe the history and origin of Native American songs and dances during his presentation.

This program is brought to the library courtesy of Humanities Nebraska and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.