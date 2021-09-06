Sooland Amateur Radio Association to host Hamfest

SIOUX CITY -- The Sooland Amateur Radio Association is hosting a hamfest Sept. 18 in Sioux City.
The event is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Morningside Lutheran Church gymnasium, 700 S. Martha St. Activities include a flea market and a Vector Network Analyzer demonstration. Testing will be available for those seeking to acquire an FCC license.
Coffee and doughnuts will be for sale on site, and a food truck will be present from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
A hamfest is a convention of amateur radio enthusiasts that gives those interested in amateur radio a chance to network and learn new skills.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
