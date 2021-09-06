 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sooland Amateur Radio Association to host Hamfest
0 Comments

Sooland Amateur Radio Association to host Hamfest

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sooland Amateur Radio Association logo

SIOUX CITY -- The Sooland Amateur Radio Association is hosting a hamfest Sept. 18 in Sioux City.

The event is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Morningside Lutheran Church gymnasium, 700 S. Martha St. Activities include a flea market and a Vector Network Analyzer demonstration. Testing will be available for those seeking to acquire an FCC license.

Coffee and doughnuts will be for sale on site, and a food truck will be present from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

A hamfest is a convention of amateur radio enthusiasts that gives those interested in amateur radio a chance to network and learn new skills.

0:54 WATCH NOW: Dordt University radio station KDCR FM to close after 53 years of broadcasting
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Federal Unemployment Boost Comes To An End

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News