Sooland Amateur Radio Association to host Hamfest

SIOUX CITY -- The Sooland Amateur Radio Association is hosting a hamfest Sept. 18 in Sioux City.

The event is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Morningside Lutheran Church gymnasium, 700 S. Martha St. Activities include a flea market and a Vector Network Analyzer demonstration. Testing will be available for those seeking to acquire an FCC license.

Coffee and doughnuts will be for sale on site, and a food truck will be present from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

A hamfest is a convention of amateur radio enthusiasts that gives those interested in amateur radio a chance to network and learn new skills.

