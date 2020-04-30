Source: 669 Tyson workers at Dakota City, Nebraska, plant test positive for COVID-19

The 669 workers with the virus represent over 15 percent of the Dakota City workforce. The workers also account for over 40 percent of the 1,526 total cases combined in Dakota and Woodbury counties. The plant is located in Dakota, and the majority of workers live in the much more populous Woodbury, home to Sioux City.

The source who spoke to The Journal could not provide a breakdown of the number of cases in each county or provide how many other cases have been inked to the workers, such as family members and others they came in close contact with.

Siouxland District Health reported 102 additional cases in Woodbury County on Thursday, raising the total to 851. Dakota County, which is one fifth the population of Woodbury, had 74 new cases Thursday, bringing the northeast Nebraska county's total to 778.

All the Dakota County cases have been reported in the last three weeks, after the Nebraska National Guard set up a mobile test site at the Dakota City Fire station on April 14. Some Tyson workers were among those who qualified for the limited testing, which also was open to asymptomatic emergency personnel, first responders and those experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms.