South Dakota governor urging businesses to clamp down on public gatherings to slow COVID-19

PIERRE, S.D. -- Gov. Kristi Noem issued an executive order Monday encouraging businesses to clamp down on public gatherings and transition to telework and food takeout options where possible.
The executive order issues guidance to all for-profit and non-profit employers to implement hygiene practices from the CDC and understand the severity and potential duration of COVID-19, as spread within South Dakota may last for eight weeks or more.
Employers should also try new business strategies, practice social distancing, consider regular health checks and limit non-essential travel and gatherings, and offer special shopping times for at-risk populations.
“This is what I’m telling them to do,” Noem said. “Our local leaders have the ability to make decisions for their community as well.”
Enclosed retail businesses that promote public gatherings, such as restaurants, bars, casinos and athletic facilities, are singled out in the executive order.
Those businesses should suspend or modify business practices that involve 10 or more people in an enclosed space where the CDC’s recommended six-foot separation is not possible; continue offering takeout, delivery, drive-through or other social distancing business models; and consider business arrangements to support critical infrastructure sectors.
When asked if hair salons and tattoo shops would be included in that definition, Noem said her executive order covers every business.
“(The executive order) gives direction to every business in the state of South Dakota,” she said. “What this executive order is doing is telling a business if you wish to still operate in the state of South Dakota, this is what you need to do.”
Governments should also protect critical infrastructure sectors; and encourage entrepreneurial innovation in the private sector to provide employment opportunities to protect the continued operation of the free market.
“If community leaders want to go above and beyond that, that is a decision they can make together,” Noem said. “If a local government wants to go beyond that, that is a decision they will make.”
Noem’s order says residents of the state should review and practice CDC hygiene practices, know the signs and symptoms of COVID-19, understand who vulnerable populations are, implement social distancing and assist those who work in essential jobs, such as emergency personnel, medical professionals and law enforcement.
“This is what South Dakotans should do,” Noem said. “It is a direction on doing the right thing. I want to make sure that we’re all on the same page, and it is my job as governor in an emergency situation to set a baseline for what our communities can do.”
The executive order also guides healthcare organizations to implement or continue to follow CDC guidance and to postpone all non-essential elective surgeries to conserve and maximize supplies of personal protective equipment.