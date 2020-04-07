South Dakota philanthropist Sanford gives $150K to Siouxland fund

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- Prominent South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford on Tuesday announced a $150,000 financial gift to the Siouxland Recovery Fund, which is aiding area residents impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sanford, owner of First PREMIER Bank/PREMIER Bankcard, said he is challenging others in Siouxland to step up and match his donation to aid relief efforts by non-profit organizations that give direct assistance or support services to people impacted by COVID-19.

“This generous gift comes at the perfect time,” Heather Hennings, president of United Way of Siouxland, said in a release.

“The Siouxland Recovery Fund Board will review and provide accountability for all funds and is preparing to review the applications received from local groups who’ve stepped up to meet the needs. We’ve seen organizations go above and beyond, often reaching into their reserves to provide critical services during this uncertainty.”