South Dakota philanthropist Sanford gives $150K to Siouxland fund

SIOUX CITY -- Prominent South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford on Tuesday announced a $150,000 financial gift to the Siouxland Recovery Fund, which is aiding area residents impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Sanford, owner of First PREMIER Bank/PREMIER Bankcard, said he is challenging others in Siouxland to step up and match his donation to aid relief efforts by non-profit organizations that give direct assistance or support services to people impacted by COVID-19.
“This generous gift comes at the perfect time,” Heather Hennings, president of United Way of Siouxland, said in a release.
“The Siouxland Recovery Fund Board will review and provide accountability for all funds and is preparing to review the applications received from local groups who’ve stepped up to meet the needs. We’ve seen organizations go above and beyond, often reaching into their reserves to provide critical services during this uncertainty.”
Based on community donations made, non-profit organizations and public agencies in the tri-state area that fit grant criteria are eligible to apply for grants. Applications will be received and processed on a rolling basis until further notice.
Matching gifts can be made to the Siouxland Recovery Fund online at www.siouxlandrecoveryfund.com, or at any Security National Bank or Wells Fargo Bank. Donations may also be mailed to the Siouxland Recovery Fund, via United Way of Siouxland, 701 Steuben St., Sioux City, IA 51101.
For more information about the Siouxland Recovery Fund, call 712-255-3551 or visit www.siouxlandrecoveryfund.com.
