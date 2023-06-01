VERMILLION, S.D. — At 8:30 a.m., Friday, South Dakota Rep. Dusty Johnson is set to speak at an event on the University of South Dakota campus in Vermillion, South Dakota.
Johnson, a third-term Republican from Mitchell, South Dakota, is speaking to the Girls State General Assembly at Aalfs Auditorium inside of Slagle Hall at the intersection of University Street and Clark Street.
Following the speech, Johnson will travel to Aberdeen, South Dakota, to speak at the Boys State General Assembly in the Johnson Fine Arts Center on the Northern State University campus.