VERMILLION, South Dakota — To attend or not attend, that will be the question for Siouxland literary aficionados and play lovers when the South Dakota Shakespeare Festival gets going in Vermillion on Sunday, June 11.

The free festival, which has been operating for more than a decade, is set to run through Sunday, June 18 and will feature Shakespeare events each day.

Sunday, June 11 there will be a "Bark with the Bard 5K."

"Movie Night with Shakespeare" is planned for Monday, June 12.

Tuesday, June 12 is when the "Shakespeare Trivia" event gets underway.

The plan for Wednesday, June 13 is "Adult Shakespeare Improv."

Friday, Saturday and Sunday will feature "A Celebration of Shakespeare" at Prentis Park in Vermillion.

Thursday, June 14, will see a special performance from Devon Glover, the Sonnet Man, a Brooklyn-based hip hop artist, teacher, poet, playwright and actor who reworks Shakespeare's sonnets for rap performances. Glover's appeared on the BBC, MSNBC and NBC and held events at international Shakespeare Festival including one in Stratford-upon-Avon, England (the birthplace of William Shakespeare).

"Glover’s flow embodies the richness of Shakespeare’s language, and his passionate, yet natural delivery offers an inspiring, creative experience audiences love," a festival release said.

Additional information for the festival can be found by going to: sdshakespearefestival.org or by emailing sdshakespearefestival@gmail.com.