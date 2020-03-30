South Dakota Special Olympics Summer Games canceled due to coronavirus

VERMILLION, S.D. -- Due to the coronavirus outbreak, South Dakota Special Olympics Summer Games have been canceled, according to a release from the organization's board of directors.

The S.D. Special Olympics Summer Games were scheduled for May 21 and the games are hosted in Vermillion. Nearly 1,000 people gather for the event every year. The release stated in light of current health concerns and following the recommendations of the CDC, it is in the best interest of everyone to reduce large crowd gatherings and reconvene next year.

Special Olympics International determined that rescheduling the event this year is not possible.

According to the release, the safety of the Special Olympic athletes and volunteers was at the forefront of the priorities.

"Our State Summer Games is always a really exceptional event for everyone and we are devastated that we can't have it this year," President and CEO of Special Olympics South Dakota Darryl Nordquist said in the release. "While we are sad to have to cancel, we are looking forward to holding the 2021 State Summer Games in Vermillion next spring."