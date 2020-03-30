South Dakota Special Olympics Summer Games canceled due to coronavirus

VERMILLION, S.D. -- Due to the coronavirus outbreak, South Dakota Special Olympics Summer Games have been canceled, according to a release from the organization's board of directors.
The S.D. Special Olympics Summer Games were scheduled for May 21 and the games are hosted in Vermillion. Nearly 1,000 people gather for the event every year. The release stated in light of current health concerns and following the recommendations of the CDC, it is in the best interest of everyone to reduce large crowd gatherings and reconvene next year.
Special Olympics International determined that rescheduling the event this year is not possible.
According to the release, the safety of the Special Olympic athletes and volunteers was at the forefront of the priorities.
"Our State Summer Games is always a really exceptional event for everyone and we are devastated that we can't have it this year," President and CEO of Special Olympics South Dakota Darryl Nordquist said in the release. "While we are sad to have to cancel, we are looking forward to holding the 2021 State Summer Games in Vermillion next spring."
The Special Olympics South Dakota Summer Games returned to Vermillion in 2019 for the first time in 50 years. It was intended that the State Summer Games would be held in Vermillion for two year and in Spearfish the following two years and then the two sites would continue to alternate the games.
With the cancellation of this year's events, Vermillion will host the games in 2021 before it goes to Spearfish for two years now.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.