South Fairmount reconstruction project to begin next week
South Fairmount reconstruction project to begin next week

SIOUX CITY -- A contractor plans to start the South Fairmount reconstruction project next Wednesday, the Sioux City Engineering Division said in a statement released Thursday.

The project will reconstruct the roadway and sidewalks from Transit Avenue to Vine Avenue. City utilities, such as water, storm, and sanitary sewer, will also be replaced.

The project is currently planned to be constructed in two stages over the 2021 construction season. Stage 1A will close South Fairmount Street from Transit Avenue to just north of Laurel Avenue. Once utility work is completed on stage 1A, work on stage 1B will begin. Stage 1B will close South Fairmount Street from just south of Peters Avenue to Vine Avenue. Work on Stages 1A and 1B will be completed before the start of stage 2. Stage 2 will close South Fairmount Street from just north of Laurel Avenue to just south of Peters Avenue. The work is anticipated to be complete within 120 working days or in November. 

Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs during the closure. 

