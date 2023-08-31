SIOUX CITY -- One of the southbound lanes on the South Lakeport Street bridge over U.S. Highway 20/75 will be reopened Thursday.

The City of Sioux City Engineering Division said the 10-foot-wide inside southbound lane will reopened at noon. The remainder of the southbound side of the bridge will remain closed until bridge repairs can be made.

The southbound lanes were closed Tuesday after a truck traveling in a northbound lane of U.S. 20/75 struck the underside of bridge, damaging two beams.

The truck's driver was cited for excessive height.