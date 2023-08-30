SIOUX CITY -- The southbound lanes of South Lakeport Street south of the westbound U.S. Highway 20/75 ramp in Sioux City were closed Tuesday after the bridge crossing over the highway was struck by a truck.

Iowa Department of Transportation District 3 transportation planner Dakin Schultz said two beams on the bridge were "severely" damaged when a truck traveling in a northbound lane of U.S. 20/75 struck the bridge at 12:53 p.m. The southbound lanes of South Lakeport, which crosses over the bridge, were closed indefinitely pending a bridge inspection. Schultz said it's hoped that one of the lanes could be reopened by the end of the week after the bridge has been fully inspected.

IDOT bridge inspectors are evaluating the damage and determining the extent of repairs that will be needed, Schultz said.

Southbound Lakeport traffic over the bridge will be detoured in the meantime.

According to Sioux City Police, the truck was not carrying a load, but its mast that slides roll-off trash containers off the truck was raised and struck the bridge. The truck's driver was cited for excessive height.