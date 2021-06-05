South Sioux City announces 2021 graduates

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- South Sioux City High School held its commencement ceremony on May 16.
2021 graduates are:
Aman Haji Abdella*; Emane Abrahim Ahmed; Madison Ann Albertson; Michelle Almaraz; Victor Alejandro Alvarado; Clemente Alvarez Alvarez; Erika Lucila Alvarez Contreras; Brody Payton Anderson; Laken Hannah Anderson*; Alexander Joseph Aponte; Gutema Gemechu Areda; Alexis Arend Arias Mujo^; Sergio Arriaga Gomez*; Brayan De Jesus Ascencio; Ilan Caleb Avalos-Mariscal; Dylan Joseph Bacon; Juan Manuel Balderas Perez; Yesenia Rachel Balderas Perez^; Joshua Michael Allen Bartels; Lionel Basilio; Yahir Becerra Cruz;
Alexis Rain Blake; Meah Lyn Bligh*; Lorena Anabel Brenes; Davonta Lee-David Brown; Bentleigh Kay Bulizak; Justo Adrian Cabrera Rios; Diana Calamanco; Bianka Teresa Camas Velasquez; Gabriela Maria Cambara Salazar*; Kirsten Mary Ann Campbell; Gabriela Floridalma Carreto Mendez; Jayson Castillo; Ismael Castro; Anderson Steven Cerna; Bryana Sofia Chavez; Damaris Griselda Chilel Lopez*; Karen Alexandra Cisneros; Madeline Renee Coleman*; Hannah Louise Colling; Marbella Cortez Gomez; Axel Cruz Hernandez;
Kaden Thomas Dahl; Juan Alberto De Anda De Leon; Zaiden Alexander De La O^; Karina De La Torre; Joseph Adrian De Leon; Brithany Daian De Luna; Fernando DelaO Jr; Angela Giselle Delgado; Rudy Orlando Diaz Ch Jr; Sara Gatluak Diew; Preciouz Pethsavanh Douangkeo*; Darla Mae Remot Dumo◊; Janet Eichy; Vince Eleuterio; Laney Jo English; Nancy Karina Enriquez C; Diego Ilan Escalante; Kyra Ryan Fischer ^; Kyle Reagan Fitch^; Fernando Alberto Flores; Melissa Flores Alvarez; Cynthia Cecilia Fregoso; Natasha La Rae Freiberg;
Joselyn Galvan; Tania Galvan Rojas; Jalen Marie Galvin; Alexander James Garamonte Daguinod; Aileen Deseray Garcia; Brian Garcia; Daniel Garcia; Helmer Eduardo Garcia; Lesly Garcia; Efren Garcia Almaraz; Emigdio Alfonso Garcia Magana; Brian Obed Garcia Martinez; Jennifer Garcia Quezada; Isabella Garcia-Marquez; Issac Godinez Ponce; Andrew Omar Gomez; Eduardo Gomez*; Lizbeth Gomez; Mario Gonzalez; Eduardo Yahir Gonzalez Hernandez; Marina Gutierrez; Maritza Gutierrez◊; Anahi Guzman^; Jacob Manuel Guzman;
Janet Jaqueline Guzman^; Cody James Harris; Trista Kaeann Harsma; Hamdi Abdi Hassan; Kobe Ryan Haukap*; Harrison David Hawkins; Graciela Hernandez; Oscar Yael Hernandez; Sofia Gabriela Hernandez Natareno; Yahir Herrera; Khaia Jaclin Herron; Evan Joel Houck; Hinda K Ibrahim; Fathi Garad Jalil; Nasteho Garad Jalil; Cael Alexander Jensen*; Andie Yelina Jerez Roblero; Oliana Astrid Jimenez; Athena Angelese Jones; Dalton Michael Kelly; Jace Joseph Kempers; Tracy Jetwa Kijrik; Zachary Ryan Kilstrom; Carson Jerome Klassen;
Caleb Thomas Kriens; Gaven James Kyle; Morgan Marie Laird; Tabitha Lakabung; Alexander Anthony Lasley; Bryan Le^; Kayla Lee*; Alejandra Ivette Lemus-Garza^; Kaycee Thaisha Levy; Diana Guadalupe Limon; Elizabeth Josephine Linafelter; Benjamin Dean Lindgren; Sarahi Lopez^; Johana Lopez Garcia*; Courtney Renee Love; Yatziri Loya Barraza^; Moises Lupercio^; Jonathan Magana; Fernanda Patricia Magana Rodriguez; Viviana Martinez; Lizet Martinez Sanchez; Julie Anne McFee; Mackenzie Lynn McGuire^; Katie Paulina McKee; Jose Christopher Medina-Soto; Michael Raul Mendez Gonzalez;
Shelly Lee Merritt; Ella Marie Meyers; Leonardo Meza Hernandez; Samantha Marie Miller; Julio Cesar Miramontes Placito; Chala Abdala Mohamed; Dhugomsa Ziyad Mohammed*; Abdullahi Mohammud; Alessandra Mojica; Isabelle Lynn Moninger; Esthev Francis Montenegro Vivas; Alexie Marie Montes^; Yanira Karina Morales-Mendez; Damian Gustavo Moreno; Jackelyn Moreno; Jocelyn Moreno; Simon Joseph Le Mozak; Nahod Tesfamariam Muzollo; Alexander Jerome Newcomb; Vy Ngoc Quynh Nguyen^; Stephania Gabriela Nuno
Kevin Kobina Wulff Ocran; Keila Merari Orellana Benitez; Jose de Jesus Ortiz; Reyna Ortiz Esparza; Juan Carlos Ortiz Perdomo; Devin Michael Penne*; Ashly Perea; Atziry Shaden Perez; Rubelino Adan Perez Roblero; Claudia Perez-Cano; Kane Alan Petrick; Maytie Phasavath; Alexander Charles Pickering; Antonio Plascencia; Christopher Plascencia Renteria; Jaime Eduardo Ponce-Pablo*; Brandon Popoca; Israel Prado Torres; Ashley Estela Quezada*; Fermin Quezada Lemus; Evelyn Emily Quijada Saavedra; Alan Ramirez^; Brayan Ramirez
Carolina Ramirez; Enrique Alejandro Ramirez; Kayden Xavier Ramirez^; Jorge Enrique Raudales^; Abigail del Carmen Rodriguez; Gustavo Armando Rodriguez; Jose Israel Garcia Rodriguez; Rene Guadalupe Rodriguez Reynoso*; Karen Rodriguez Romo; Kaleb James Roemen; Riley Rohde; Grace Camille Rollins-Schmidt; Kelly Roman; Sabrina Angelic Rosales^; Cesar Ruiz-Morin; Nahum Alexander Sabino Garcia; Valeria Edith Salcido*; Casey Esperanza Sanchez; Cesar Sanchez; Angel Santamaria; Nancy Jo Ann Saucedo
Caleb William Schultz; Jose Luis Segundo; Mohamed Siidow; Cristobal Santiago Silva Magana; Henry Simon Reynoso; Reyna Simon-Silva*; Connor Jon Slaughter; Naomi Angelica Solis; Erick Soto; Ashley Soto De Anda; Devin Marie Speck; Hannah Mae Strom^; Hayat Muhidin Sultan Mohammed; Kellen John Sulzbach^; Angelia Katleeya Sur*; Juan Carlos Tapia; Julissa Guadalupe Tapia; Nancy Tapia; Angelanahi Socorro Torres; Stefani Janae Torres; Kolynn Michael E Touney; Caden Marcus Uhl; Santiago Vargas Ballesteros; Emmanuel Vasquez;
Jennifer Vazquez*; Ariana Venegas Pulido; Ismael Vera-Marin; Jorge Villalpando Gallegos; Alondra Viramontes Mireles; Kayla Mae Weaver; Mattison Elizabeth Wendt^; Jordyn Janae Wendte^; Tegan Dean Wilson; Jasmin Wright; Aridiana Zamora; Alejandro Zavala Garcia
Beginning with the class of 2021, a Laude Recognition Model was used to honor academic excellence. The school's research found that colleges and universities are adapting to more and more schools not having class rank by taking a closer, more comprehensive look at the overall student. For those institutions who still utilize rank, they have systems to holistically evaluate students based upon criteria such as rigor of curriculum, test scores, recommendations, activities, personal essays, and other qualifying indicators.
The Laude Recognition Model honors students based upon their Grade Point Average. Students have the ability to receive three status designations: