South Sioux City apartment fire ruled accidental

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- A fire that destroyed a South Sioux City apartment building on Thursday has been ruled accidental.
South Sioux City Fire Department Capt. Jay Mathis said in a news release Friday that the Nebraska State Fire Marshal's Office continues to investigate the fire at The Arbors complex, 1008 E. 17th St.
Firefighters were dispatched to the building at 2:41 a.m. Thursday and upon arrival saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the third floor balcony. The fire started in the attic, Mathis had said Thursday.
Mathis said the collapse of the third floor forced fire crews to exit the building and attack the fire from the outside with aerial units.
