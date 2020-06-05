You are the owner of this article.
South Sioux City apartment fire ruled accidental
South Sioux City apartment fire ruled accidental

The Arbors apartment fire

Firefighters put out hot spots in an apartment building at The Arbors, 1008 E. 17th St. in South Sioux City Thursday. The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental and is still under investigation.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- A fire that destroyed a South Sioux City apartment building on Thursday has been ruled accidental.

South Sioux City Fire Department Capt. Jay Mathis said in a news release Friday that the Nebraska State Fire Marshal's Office continues to investigate the fire at The Arbors complex, 1008 E. 17th St.

Firefighters were dispatched to the building at 2:41 a.m. Thursday and upon arrival saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the third floor balcony. The fire started in the attic, Mathis had said Thursday.

Mathis said the collapse of the third floor forced fire crews to exit the building and attack the fire from the outside with aerial units.

Damage to the building and its 24 apartments was defined as extensive, Mathis said, but no occupants or firefighters were injured. Damage estimates are not yet available.

Mathis said residents are working with property management and the American Red Cross on housing arrangements.

South Sioux City firefighters were assisted by crews from Sioux City, Dakota City and Homer.

