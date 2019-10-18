SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The city of South Sioux City shuttered an apartment complex Friday after the units failed to pass a series of health and safety inspections.
"Both complexes are completely vacant and the utilities were shut off," South Sioux City Fire Chief Clint Merithew said Friday afternoon.
The city on Sept. 17 gave the owner of the Scenic Park Apartments, 30 days to fix a series of deficiencies or face closure. That deadline passed Thursday night.
Two final inspections were performed Friday at the two-building complex, 809 and 909 E. Seventh St., - one at 9 a.m. and another at noon, Merithew said. The last two tenants living in the 12-unit complex moved out Friday morning, the fire chief said.
Merithew said all the displaced residents had found other places to stay in the area. City officials worked to match residents with social services agencies that lined up alternative housing. Some opted to temporarily live with family.
City inspectors said they found more than 280 code violations at the apartments over the past year.
The move came out of the extended process that involved the city's Rental Inspection Board, legal department and code enforcement officials.
Merithew said there have been many meetings with the owner and its representatives regarding the safety code violations.
"They had made some gains and some strides," but not enough, he said.
The apartments' owner is Lois Vogt, who operates the complex under LMG Properties LLC.