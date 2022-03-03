 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South Sioux City awarded Arbor Day Foundation grant

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- South Sioux City has received an Arbor Day Foundation grant to support a free tree giveaway for residents. 

The city said in a statement that the planting of these trees in city-owned right-of-ways will help to ensure shady, scenic and healthier neighborhoods, while conserving energy. Residents will be responsible for planting and watering their trees. 

Those interested in receiving a tree can send their name, address and phone number to SSCgrants@southsiouxcity.org or mail it to Gene Maffit, Parks Director, 1615 1st Ave., South Sioux City, NE 68776 or call the Rec Department at 402-494-7535.

City staff will contact residents about picking up their trees in late spring.

