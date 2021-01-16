South Sioux City completing repairs from 2019 flooding

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- After it flooded in back-to-back years, the Missouri River spared South Sioux City's Scenic Park in 2020.
River levels were even a little lower than usual, a welcomed development compared with the nervous bank-watching and subsequent cleanups after the river overflowed into the popular camping site in 2018 and 2019.
As the calendar flipped to 2021, the city continued to repair more than $1.2 million in damage done by flooding in 2019, accepting bids for two projects totaling nearly $620,000 that will restore two sections of riverbank along the South Sioux City riverfront and fix 11 storm water outfalls damaged by high river waters.
The city also has decided not to undertake an ambitious flood wall project aimed at protecting the park from future flooding.
Obtaining necessary U.S. Army Corps of Engineers studies and permits delayed the riverfront repairs, which began recently.
"There's a lot of hoops to jump through, and it just takes some time to get all those things in line," said Gene Maffit, South Sioux City parks and recreation director.
Work began a little more than a week ago on a $247,696 project to fix city storm water outfalls up and down the river. Maffit said it's suspected that pipes were broken, shifted or disconnected. Contractors won't know the extent of the damage until they begin excavating each one.
"Until we get into those, we really don't know the damage to them," he said.
Repairs at Scenic Park were done in the wake of flooding and in 2020. More than 40 electric pedestals at Scenic Park campsites were replaced last summer, work that wasn't included in the current repair projects.
A $372,148 contract will fix damage to the riverfront and park. Replacement of a damaged section of recreational trail has been completed, and sand deposits were leveled, covered and seeded.
Maffit said recent work focused on replacing two sections of Scenic Park riverbank totaling 350 feet that were washed away during the flooding. Both areas have been rebuilt with soil, and workers next will install rock riprap to protect the repaired sections, which will be covered with dirt and seeded.
Other work includes rebuilding the bank at the boat ramp basin and dredging sediment deposited there during the flooding.
"It was hard to get boats in the river at the boat ramps (last year)," Maffit said.
The two latest flood repair projects will have a minimal impact on the city's budget, deputy treasurer Josiah Boneschans said. The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, will pay 75% of the costs. The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency and city will each pay 12.5%, leaving the city's share at $77,480.
Boneschans said the city plans for federal and state budget authority that are used as contingencies each year. The budgeting authority is used only if the city incurs an expense such as flooding.
"We would typically pay for the damages up front out of reserves and then replace the expense with reimbursements from FEMA and NEMA," Boneschans said.
FEMA and NEMA reimburses municipalities for their shares after the work is finished and has been inspected.
The two ongoing projects will wrap up repairs caused by 2019 flooding. Boneschans said six smaller flood-repair projects initiated in 2020 are mostly completed. The city received $56,094 in FEMA reimbursements for flood repairs in fiscal year 2020.
Construction projects will not include a flood wall that the city had begun contemplating in 2019, when it notified NEMA of an interest in building a 3,500-foot-long earthen berm that would have extended from roughly the Norm Waitt YMCA past the Dible Soccer Complex.
Maffit said it would have been hard to gain federal approval for the project, and FEMA voiced concerns that a flood wall would push flooding downstream. The project also would have carried a big price tag.
"I think that is not feasible," Maffit said. "We did pursue it, but it didn't go very far."