South Sioux City completing repairs from 2019 flooding

"Until we get into those, we really don't know the damage to them," he said.

Repairs at Scenic Park were done in the wake of flooding and in 2020. More than 40 electric pedestals at Scenic Park campsites were replaced last summer, work that wasn't included in the current repair projects.

A $372,148 contract will fix damage to the riverfront and park. Replacement of a damaged section of recreational trail has been completed, and sand deposits were leveled, covered and seeded.

Maffit said recent work focused on replacing two sections of Scenic Park riverbank totaling 350 feet that were washed away during the flooding. Both areas have been rebuilt with soil, and workers next will install rock riprap to protect the repaired sections, which will be covered with dirt and seeded.

Other work includes rebuilding the bank at the boat ramp basin and dredging sediment deposited there during the flooding.

"It was hard to get boats in the river at the boat ramps (last year)," Maffit said.