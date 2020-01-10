South Sioux City considering flood wall to protect Scenic Park

If it's approved, the city would begin a lengthy process of completing cost/benefit and environmental studies, securing permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and determining how far and high the wall should be and whether it would be an earthen berm or built from some other material.

And there's the biggest unknown: cost. Estimates have yet to be compiled.

"It's going to be expensive, but we've got to put a stop to the flooding along there," Koch said.

As a mitigation project, the Federal Emergency Management Agency could fund 75 percent of the project, NEMA 12.5 percent and the city the remaining share. Koch said he hopes the city council can begin putting away money for a wall or other flood protection project in the 2020-21 fiscal year budget, which will be developed in coming months.

Maffit said building a wall all the way past the soccer fields is likely not feasible. If a wall is built, it likely would be roughly 1,500 feet from the YMCA to just east of the Scenic Park campgrounds. The city could extend the wall in the future, but studies would have to show that a flood wall wouldn't push flooding into other areas downstream.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"We certainly do not want to cause flooding for someone else to protect soccer fields," Maffit said.