South Sioux City council OKs Big Ox lawsuit settlement

Big Ox previously settled a federal class action lawsuit filed by two South Sioux City homeowners who said that plant odors had interfered with local residents' ability to enjoy their life and property and had damaged property values. Terms of the settlement were confidential.

Judges also have entered at least three judgments against the Wisconsin-based company for nonpayment of claims to suppliers and other service providers.

Two legal disputes between the city, Big Ox and lenders remain.

Wells Fargo has filed a complaint against South Sioux City in federal court seeking more than $3.3 million in past-due monthly installments it says were due as part of a 2014 tipping agreement between Big Ox and the city. The agreement was an inducement for Wells Fargo to provide financing for construction of the approximately $30 million Big Ox plant.

The city council has denied the bank's claim, saying it was not filed in time and that Big Ox was in default of the agreement because it shut down the plant.

The city sued Big Ox, Wells Fargo and other lenders in December for negligent misrepresentation and breach of contract and is seeking a judge's order rescinding the city's tipping agreement with Big Ox and declaring that the city does not owe the unpaid monthly fees that lenders are seeking.