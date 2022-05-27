South Sioux City cuts fireworks discharge days

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- South Sioux City residents will have fewer days this year to set off fireworks within the city during the July 4 holiday.

The South Sioux City Council on Monday passed an ordinance limiting the discharge of fireworks within the city limits to 8 a.m.-11 p.m. on July 2, 3 and 4. The previous ordinance allowed discharge during the same hours, but during a seven-day period from June 29-July 5.

The council's action to reduce the number of days for fireworks was in response to citizens who felt the time period in previous years was too long, mayor Rod Koch said.

"We had lots and lots of complaints," Koch said.

The ordinance also gives the mayor the authority to issue an emergency proclamation further limiting the discharge of fireworks because of drought, wind or other circumstances that he, in consultation with the fire chief, determines may create a public health or safety danger.

Sales of fireworks in the city remain legal from June 24-July 5.

Fireworks discharge also remains legal from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Dec. 31, with sales from Dec. 28 through Jan. 1.

In Sioux City, fireworks may be discharged within city limits from 1 p.m.-11 p.m. on July 3 and 4.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.