SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The City of South Sioux City Public Works Department has declared a snow emergency, which begins at 5 p.m. on Wednesday and lasts until 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The city said in a statement that parking is prohibited on the designated snow emergency routes, which are permanently marked with signage. The routes are primarily the secondary streets that are used for heavier traffic. Vehicles may be towed if parked, stalled or stuck on one of the routes.

During the snow emergency, all non-emergency route streets will utilize the alternate parking requirement. Parking will be allowed only on the even sides of the streets on even calendar days. For instance, on the 2nd, 4th, 6th, and so on, days of the month, vehicles would be allowed to park on the even addressed sides of the street.

The statement noted that it is not acceptable to blow, push or shovel snow from sidewalks or driveways out into the city streets.

For more information, call 402-494-8166 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.