South Sioux City declares snow emergency

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Winter is coming.

And in anticipation of that, South Sioux City's Public Works Department made a declaration Thursday morning: From Friday, Dec. 10, at 6 a.m., until Saturday, Dec. 11, at 6 a.m., there will be a snow emergency throughout the town.

What that means, in part, is that parking is prohibited in areas designated as "snow emergency routes." Cars left in such areas can be ticketed and towed.

In addition to being forbidden from parking in certain areas, motorists should also adapt to alternate side requirements. The press release from South Sioux City explains: "Parking will be allowed only on the even sides of the streets, on even calendar days. For instance, on the 2nd, 4th and 6th, and so on, days of the month, vehicles would be allowed to park on the even addressed sides of the street." On odd-numbered days, folks would park on the odd side of the street.

The release then concludes by saying that: Questions can be directed to 402-494-8166 (from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter at TwoHeadedBoy98.

