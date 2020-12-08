South Sioux City delays decision on mask mandate

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Any action on a facial mask mandate in South Sioux City must wait for another week.

The city's health board on Monday decided to take another week to talk to health departments in neighboring counties in Iowa and South Dakota to see if other cities in the Sioux City metro are contemplating mandates.

"We would like to get some collaboration and have one voice," South Sioux City mayor and health board chairman Rod Koch said.

The board will revisit the issue Monday and possibly make a recommendation to the city council. The five-member board last week delayed action in order to collect more data on mask usage in the city, the largest in Dakota County. An informal survey conducted by observing customers entering the top 14 businesses in town found 60% of people wearing masks when entering, Koch said. Some of those businesses require customers to wear masks, others do not.

Infectious disease experts have recommended facial coverings worn over the mouth and nose as an easy way to reduce the spread of COVID-19, and some cities and states have enacted some form of mask mandates. Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota have not issued statewide mask mandates, though masks are required in some situations if social distancing isn't possible.