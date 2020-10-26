South Sioux City denies $3.3 million Big Ox-related claim

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- South Sioux City has denied a claim of more than $3.3 million filed by a trustee involved in a financing agreement for the now-closed Big Ox Energy plant.

The city council on Monday unanimously approved the written decision in which the city says it is not legally required to pay Wells Fargo Trust Company $225,000 monthly payments it has not made since May 2019.

Mayor Rod Koch said he couldn't discuss specifics of the case because of ongoing litigation, but both sides continue to seek an agreement to settle the matter.

"I think both parities would like to work something out," Koch said. "We have our position and we feel strongly about it."

Wells Fargo can appeal the city's denial in Dakota County District Court.

The monthly payments were included in a September 2014 tipping agreement between Big Ox and the city that was part of the Wisconsin-based company's deal to build a biofuel and wastewater treatment plant. In February 2015, Big Ox, the city and Wells Fargo entered into a new agreement in which the payments were to be made to Wells Fargo, acting as a collateral trustee. The agreement was an inducement for Wells Fargo to provide financing for construction of the approximately $30 million Big Ox plant.