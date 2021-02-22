South Sioux City experiencing record housing construction

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Housing starts in South Sioux City has never been more robust, city administrator Lance Hedquist said Monday.

"We have the highest housing market in the history of South Sioux City," Hedquist told the Sioux City Rotary Club. "We have probably 400 housing units under construction as we sit here today."

Fueling the boom has been two major projects adjacent to the Missouri River.

RoyDon Construction is adding 300 apartments through an eight-building complex fronting the Jeff Dible Soccer Complex.

"It's a beautiful facility," Hedquist said.

In a nearby development fronting the Missouri, Flatwater Crossing has broken ground on 43 apartments slated for completion later this year. The units are part of the 367 building, which also will feature 6,700 square feet of commercial space.

It's the latest addition to Flatwater Crossing, a master planned community project being developed by Ho-Chunk Inc., the economic development corporation for the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. Flatwater Crossing currently has one townhouse complex, a park, a variety of finished single-family homes and some other homes under construction.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}