South Sioux City Fire Department offering free smoke alarms
South Sioux City Fire Department offering free smoke alarms

The South Sioux City Fire Department is offering free smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to residents.

 Michael Novelo/Dreamstime

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The South Sioux City Fire Department has been awarded a Fire Prevention and Safety Grant from FEMA, which will allow the department to offer smoke and carbon monoxide alarms at no cost to residents.

The grant will be used to purchase 1,000 smoke alarms, 585 carbon monoxide alarms, 500 long life lithium batteries, four hearing impaired smoke alarms with strobe lights and four bed shakers.

South Sioux City residents can call the fire department at 402-494-7508 to schedule an installation.

