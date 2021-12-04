South Sioux City Fire Department receives national award for community service

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Saturday afternoon, the South Sioux City Fire Department had something to celebrate.

The department announced on its Facebook page that it had received a "Community Service Award" from the National Fire Safety Council for the year 2021.

"Our service to the community extends beyond 911 emergency service and we are glad to provide fire safety and prevention to school age kids and adults both," the post from the South Sioux City Fire Department said.

On the award itself, the National Fire Safety Council said that the honor was for "taking an active interest in the fire safety education of our community."

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter at TwoHeadedBoy98.

