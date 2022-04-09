 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert top story

South Sioux City fire leaves house uninhabitable

Fire trucks stock
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

A Friday evening fire at a single-family home in South Sioux City has left the place uninhabitable.

According to a release from the South Sioux City Fire Department, a fire in the single-story house at 609 W. 22nd Street was called in just before 6 p.m. When crews arrived and got into the building, they found heavy smoke and a ceiling beam on fire.

"SSCFD Crews extinguished the fire at the top of the basement stairs and in the kitchen area," the release said.

Though the fire did enough damage to render the structure unlivable, the release did note that no one living there was reported to be injured.

Per the release: The fire did about $45,000 in damage and is still under investigation.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

