South Sioux City gets $12.2 M federal grant for wastewater treatment plant
South Sioux City gets $12.2 M federal grant for wastewater treatment plant

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- A $12.2 million federal grant will give a boost to South Sioux City's plans to build its own wastewater treatment plant.

City administrator Lance Hedquist said the final design of the plant, estimated to cost $45 million, could be before the city council for approval in about three months. It could be operational in two and a half years, he said.

Announced Thursday, the U.S. Commerce Department's Economic Development Administration grant will reduce the city's cost. Hedquist said the state of Nebraska has approved a low-interest loan to the city from the State Revolving Fund to pay the remainder of the costs of the plant, which would be built on the city's southeast side near the Tyson Fresh Meats plant's lagoons.

The grant is part of a disaster recovery program that provides funding for areas affected by flooding and other natural disasters in 2019. South Sioux City and areas of Dakota County experienced Missouri River flooding throughout last summer and fall and flash flooding in the March 2019 bomb cyclone weather event.

Hedquist said a new plant would treat South Sioux City's industrial waste and could be expanded to treat waste from other Sioux City metro communities. All wastewater from South Sioux City, North Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff is currently treated at Sioux City's regional wastewater treatment plant.

The Sioux City Council in November terminated sewage treatment agreements with those three cities. The terminations become effective in four years. City officials continue to negotiate new agreements, which include rates and the amount of waste each community can send to the plant, with its sister cities.

South Sioux City mayor Rod Koch said a South Sioux City wastewater plant would ease the growing burden on Sioux City's plant and leave both facilities with adequate capacity to treat the metro area's sewage.

"We have to get moving because Sioux City has capacity issues and South Sioux City has capacity issues coming," Koch said.
 
Industrial expansion has increased the amount of sewage produced in South Sioux City. Hedquist said the new plant could handle twice the amount currently produced. Residential sewage would continue to be treated in Sioux City under a new sewage treatment agreement being discussed.
 
Koch said South Sioux City's waste treatment capacity could be increased if the closed Big Ox Energy plant were reopened. Koch said Friday that the city continues to talk with a lending group about buying the plant, which converted organic waste into methane and also pretreated industrial waste before discharging it to Sioux City, with hopes of having it operated by a third party. Koch said, ideally, that a third party would buy the plant, which has been closed since April 2019, when the City of Sioux City did not renew its wastewater discharge permit, in part because the company owed more than $3 million in treatment fees, late charges and fines, a total the company disputed.
 
In January, Nebraska regulators revoked Big Ox Energy's air and stormwater permits because of a continual failure to comply with state regulations. Subject to odor complaints since it began operations in September 2016, Big Ox faces numerous lawsuits from residents living near the plant.
 
If reopened, Koch said, the plant could pretreat wastewater from neighboring industries, increasing the treatment capacity of the city's new wastewater treatment plant.
+1 
Rod Koch

Koch
+1 
Lance Hedquist

Hedquist
