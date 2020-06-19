South Sioux City gets $12.2 M federal grant for wastewater treatment plant

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- A $12.2 million federal grant will give a boost to South Sioux City's plans to build its own wastewater treatment plant.
City administrator Lance Hedquist said the final design of the plant, estimated to cost $45 million, could be before the city council for approval in about three months. It could be operational in two and a half years, he said.
Announced Thursday, the U.S. Commerce Department's Economic Development Administration grant will reduce the city's cost. Hedquist said the state of Nebraska has approved a low-interest loan to the city from the State Revolving Fund to pay the remainder of the costs of the plant, which would be built on the city's southeast side near the Tyson Fresh Meats plant's lagoons.
The grant is part of a disaster recovery program that provides funding for areas affected by flooding and other natural disasters in 2019. South Sioux City and areas of Dakota County experienced Missouri River flooding throughout last summer and fall and flash flooding in the March 2019 bomb cyclone weather event.
Hedquist said a new plant would treat South Sioux City's industrial waste and could be expanded to treat waste from other Sioux City metro communities. All wastewater from South Sioux City, North Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff is currently treated at Sioux City's regional wastewater treatment plant.
The Sioux City Council in November terminated sewage treatment agreements with those three cities. The terminations become effective in four years. City officials continue to negotiate new agreements, which include rates and the amount of waste each community can send to the plant, with its sister cities.
"We have to get moving because Sioux City has capacity issues and South Sioux City has capacity issues coming," Koch said.
