South Sioux City gets $12.2M federal grant for wastewater treatment plant

Koch said South Sioux City's waste treatment capacity could be increased if the closed Big Ox Energy plant were reopened. Koch said Friday that the city continues to talk with a lending group about buying the plant, which converted organic waste into methane and also pretreated industrial waste before discharging it to Sioux City, with hopes of having it operated by a third party. Koch said, ideally, that a third party would buy the plant, which has been closed since April 2019, when the City of Sioux City did not renew its wastewater discharge permit, in part because the company owed more than $3 million in treatment fees, late charges and fines, a total the company disputed.