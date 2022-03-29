South Sioux City giving away 100 free trees for residents

SOUTH SIOUX, NEB. -- This spring, South Sioux City is giving away 100 trees for residents to plant in city-owned rights-of-way.

According to a press release from South Sioux City Parks Director Gene Maffit, residents can enter to receive a tree by sending or emailing their name, address, email and phone number to "SSCgrants@southsiouxcity.org" or to Gene Maffit, Parks Director, 1615 First Ave., South Sioux City, Neb., 68776. Those who do get a tree are responsible for planting and watering it themselves, the release explained.

The release notes that the campaign is being supported by the Arbor Day Foundation's Community Tree Recovery program, as well as the Peter Kiewit Foundation, and is meant to provide people with neighborhoods that are shady, scenic and conserve energy.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

