 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

South Sioux City giving away 100 free trees for residents

  • 0
Arbor Day Celebration

Forester Steve Rasmussen, left, works with fourth graders from Harney Elementary School to plant a Magnolia tree during Arbor Day Celebration at Jeffrey Dible Soccer Complex in South Sioux City, Neb. on Thursday, April 24, 2014. (Dawn J. Sagert, Sioux City Journal)

 Dawn J. Sagert, Sioux City Journ

SOUTH SIOUX, NEB. -- This spring, South Sioux City is giving away 100 trees for residents to plant in city-owned rights-of-way. 

According to a press release from South Sioux City Parks Director Gene Maffit, residents can enter to receive a tree by sending or emailing their name, address, email and phone number to "SSCgrants@southsiouxcity.org" or to Gene Maffit, Parks Director, 1615 First Ave., South Sioux City, Neb., 68776. Those who do get a tree are responsible for planting and watering it themselves, the release explained. 

The release notes that the campaign is being supported by the Arbor Day Foundation's Community Tree Recovery program, as well as the Peter Kiewit Foundation, and is meant to provide people with neighborhoods that are shady, scenic and conserve energy.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Egyptians fight to save trees amid growth

Egyptians fight to save trees amid growth

CAIRO — A few months ago, Choucri Asmar decided he wasn't ready to give up hope. So he led a group of residents in "a peaceful demonstration to protect the trees" of his Cairo neighborhood.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine says 5,000 dead in 'catastrophic' Mariupol siege

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News