South Sioux City golf course under new management, to take new name

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- South Ridge Golf Course, 618 W 29th St., has a new operator and will be taking a new name.

Businessman Rick Farrell has signed a lease-purchase agreement with the South Sioux City Community Development Agency (CDA) to operate the course. The city had owned the course prior to Farrell taking over.

Farrell is planning improvements and enhancements at the nine-hole, nearly 50-acre course over the next few years. Going forward, the golf course will have a new name: South Ridge Golf and Pub, according to a CDA press release. The golf course will be informally referred to as "The Ridge."

The adjacent inflatable dome, formerly a part of the facility, was purchased by Briar Cliff University almost nine years ago and was not a part of this deal.

South Ridge dates back to the 1950s, and was owned for decades by Tom and Ruth Weekes.

In 2006, after property taxes on the golf course went unpaid for three years, the golf course was sold at a sheriff's sale to Iowa-Nebraska State Bank, for a little shy of $1.4 million. The bank was the golf course's largest creditor.